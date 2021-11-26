EU lawmakers seek changes to CO2 border measures that could ease impact on US emitters

The European Parliament's cross-party trade committee is seeking changes to the EU's proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) that could substantially lower costs faced by US emitters, according to a draft report published this week.