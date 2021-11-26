Campaigners cheer small victory for Arctic at UN’s shipping climate talks

A voluntary measure to reduce shipping's black carbon emissions in the Arctic was adopted at the UN's International Maritime Organisation (IMO) negotiations on Friday, a move welcomed by green groups as a modest step while other climate decisions for the sector were deferred.