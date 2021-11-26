Researchers pitch minilateral approach to ITMO trade to increase quality, ambition

November 26, 2021

Small groups of countries can band together in Climate Action Teams (CATs) under the Paris Agreement’s bilateral trading mechanism to drive high-quality economy-wide emissions reductions in seller countries to help all participants meet their climate targets at lower cost, researchers said Friday.