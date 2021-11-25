Switzerland sealed its fifth and sixth bilateral crediting agreements on the sidelines of the Glasgow UN climate talks this month, touting the deals as a model of Paris Agreement-era emissions trade for countries as well as for companies in the voluntary carbon market.
ANALYSIS: Switzerland touts model for international emissions trade, voluntary market
Switzerland sealed its fifth and sixth bilateral crediting agreements on the sidelines of the Glasgow UN climate talks this month, touting the deals as a model of Paris Agreement-era emissions trade for countries as well as for companies in the voluntary carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.