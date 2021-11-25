ANALYSIS: Switzerland touts model for international emissions trade, voluntary market

Published 18:00 on November 25, 2021 / Last updated at 18:00 on November 25, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Switzerland sealed its fifth and sixth bilateral crediting agreements on the sidelines of the Glasgow UN climate talks this month, touting the deals as a model of Paris Agreement-era emissions trade for countries as well as for companies in the voluntary carbon market.