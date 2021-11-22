Woodside seals merger with BHP petroleum unit, approves Scarborough & Pluto LNG train projects

Published 11:18 on November 22, 2021 / Last updated at 11:18 on November 22, 2021

Australian energy outfit Woodside completed its merger with mining giant BHP’s oil and gas portfolio on Monday, as it also announced a final investment decision on the $A16.5 bln ($12 bln) offshore gas Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 LNG projects in Western Australia.