COP26: Brazil seen likely to compromise on Article 6 emissions trade accounting

Published 21:29 on November 11, 2021 / Last updated at 22:46 on November 11, 2021

UN negotiations on Article 6 rules to govern international emissions trade took a step forward on Thursday when Brazil appeared to accept a compromise on accounting rules, two sources close to the process told Carbon Pulse.