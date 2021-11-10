COP26: Seeking Article 6 breakthrough, governments consider leaving emissions beyond pledges to the voluntary market

Negotiators working on rules to govern international emissions trade under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement are considering a fresh compromise to help break a deadlock over double counting safeguards that has lasted for nearly six years.