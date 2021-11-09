The voluntary carbon market has varied views over demand for correspondingly adjusted carbon credits, though many only expect limited take-up from a minority of corporate buyers seeking high quality units.
COP26: VCM market diverges on demand for ‘Paris-adjusted’ carbon credits
