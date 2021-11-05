COP26: US eyes less than $100/tonne DAC technology to hit net zero

Published 18:55 on November 5, 2021 / Last updated at 18:55 on November 5, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The US Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday announced a goal to slash the cost of direct air capture (DAC) to under $100/tonne by 2030, saying otherwise nations will not stay within the bounds of Paris Agreement temperature limits.