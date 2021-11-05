The US Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday announced a goal to slash the cost of direct air capture (DAC) to under $100/tonne by 2030, saying otherwise nations will not stay within the bounds of Paris Agreement temperature limits.
COP26: US eyes less than $100/tonne DAC technology to hit net zero
