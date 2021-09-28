Carbon trading on the agenda as Italy musters governments for pre-COP climate meeting
Published 20:27 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 21:03 on September 28, 2021
Ministers from up to 50 nations will gather in Milan later this week to thrash out a way forward for November’s crunch UN COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.
Ministers from up to 50 nations will gather in Milan later this week to thrash out a way forward for November’s crunch UN COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, with hashing out a rulebook on Paris Agreement-era emissions trade among the topics slated for discussion.
