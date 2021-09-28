African nations need to get ready for Paris’ market-based Article 6, say officials

Published 18:39 on September 28, 2021 / Last updated at 19:23 on September 28, 2021 / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD / No Comments

The Paris Agreement's Article 6 will "look very different" for carbon markets compared to the CDM under the predecessor Kyoto Protocol, said speakers at Africa Climate Week on Tuesday, emphasising that the region will need to take several steps to prepare.