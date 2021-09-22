China to end overseas investment in coal plants in major shift
Published 00:27 on September 22, 2021 / Last updated at 01:28 on September 22, 2021 / Asia Pacific, China, International / No Comments
China will end funding for new coal-fired power plants abroad, President Xi Jinping announced at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, signalling a massive shift for the world's largest public financier of overseas coal.
