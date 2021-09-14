Chevron targets higher renewable fuels output, CCUS and offsets uptake

Published 21:58 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 22:21 on September 14, 2021 / Americas, International, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

US oil major Chevron announced goals on Tuesday to ramp up its production of renewable fuels and increase its usage of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and offsets.