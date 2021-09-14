European steelmakers risk stranded assets within years as emissions budget nears exhaustion -report

European steelmakers must accelerate their low-carbon transition as their emissions budget to 2050 nears exhaustion, according to a report published Tuesday that found Turkish and former Soviet producers most at risk of holding stranded assets.