European steelmakers risk stranded assets within years as emissions budget nears exhaustion -report
Published 14:30 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 14:30 on September 14, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Middle East, Other APAC / No Comments
European steelmakers must accelerate their low-carbon transition as their emissions budget to 2050 nears exhaustion, according to a report published Tuesday that found Turkish and former Soviet producers most at risk of holding stranded assets.
