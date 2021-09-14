Asia Pacific > Miner BHP cancels offsets years ahead of schedule

Miner BHP cancels offsets years ahead of schedule

Mining giant BHP Billiton has begun retiring voluntary carbon credits four years ahead of schedule, a company climate announcement showed on Tuesday, though the firm did not commit to a consistent use of carbon offsets.

