Miner BHP cancels offsets years ahead of schedule
Published 14:08 on September 14, 2021 / Last updated at 14:11 on September 14, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Mining giant BHP Billiton has begun retiring voluntary carbon credits four years ahead of schedule, a company climate announcement showed on Tuesday, though the firm did not commit to a consistent use of carbon offsets.
