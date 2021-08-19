ART programme upgrades REDD standard for low deforestation jurisdictions, emissions removals

Published 17:39 on August 19, 2021 / Last updated at 17:39 on August 19, 2021

The Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme finalised the new version of its deforestation reduction standard on Thursday, setting out new methods for recognising and crediting high-forest, low-deforestation (HFLD) jurisdictions, Indigenous territories, and emissions removals.