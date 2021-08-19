Africa > Sweden makes second swoop for Article 6 projects, this time in Ghana

Sweden makes second swoop for Article 6 projects, this time in Ghana

Published 08:42 on August 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 08:42 on August 19, 2021  /  Africa, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD  /  No Comments

Sweden is inviting carbon-cutting projects in Ghana to bid to deliver Paris Agreement-era carbon credits to the Nordic nation, the country’s second such call.

Sweden is inviting carbon-cutting projects in Ghana to bid to deliver Paris Agreement-era carbon credits to the Nordic nation, the country’s second such call.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software