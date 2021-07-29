US Senate kicks off infrastructure debate, as advocates press for more climate measures

The US Senate voted to begin debate Tuesday night on a bipartisan infrastructure deal featuring provisions on clean energy, CCS, and hydrogen, but some Democrats called for legislators to go much further than these carbon reduction strategies.