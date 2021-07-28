Norway’s Equinor defends oil output hike plans as analysts question ambition
Published 16:16 on July 28, 2021 / Last updated at 16:16 on July 28, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, International, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Norway’s Equinor on Wednesday defended its plans to extract more oil and gas, fending off analyst questions about whether the company risked legal action over a lack of climate ambition.
Norway’s Equinor on Wednesday defended its plans to extract more oil and gas, fending off analyst questions about whether the company risked legal action over a lack of climate ambition.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.