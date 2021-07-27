EMEA > EU selects first carbon-cutting projects under Innovation Fund

EU selects first carbon-cutting projects under Innovation Fund

Published 18:33 on July 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:33 on July 27, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU has committed €118 million to 32 small-scale carbon-cutting projects across 14 nations under its ETS-funded Innovation Fund, the bloc’s executive said on Tuesday as it announced the financing vehicle's first awards.

