China’s non-fossil power capacity to exceed coal for the first time -report

Published 13:39 on July 27, 2021 / Last updated at 00:40 on July 28, 2021 / China / No Comments

China is on track to see its installed capacity of non-fossil power generation surpass its coal capacity at the end of 2021 for the first time, a report said, while a separate publication showed the country did not fund any new coal-fired power plants through the Belt and Road Initiative in H1, also a first.