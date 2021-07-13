Draft UN biodiversity text targets massive carbon cuts from natural ecosystems
Published 07:00 on July 13, 2021 / Last updated at 08:50 on July 13, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Middle East, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The first draft of a post-2020 UN-led global biodiversity framework targets annual carbon reductions from natural ecosystems of 10 billion tonnes of CO2e by 2030, though observers doubted the number would survive upcoming negotiations.
The first draft of a post-2020 UN-led global biodiversity framework targets annual carbon reductions from natural ecosystems of 10 billion tonnes of CO2e by 2030, though observers doubted the number would survive upcoming negotiations.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.