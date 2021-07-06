European Commission adopts green investment roadmap, voluntary bond standard
Published 17:53 on July 6, 2021 / Last updated at 17:53 on July 6, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Brussels on Tuesday presented a new strategy to help finance the EU’s energy and climate transition, expanding its definitions of ‘green’ activities and setting out a voluntary green bond standard.
Brussels on Tuesday presented a new strategy to help finance the EU’s energy and climate transition, expanding its definitions of ‘green’ activities and setting out a voluntary green bond standard.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.