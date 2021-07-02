Colombia’s carbon tax scheme undermined by questionable REDD credits, probe finds

Published 18:33 on July 2, 2021 / Last updated at 18:33 on July 2, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Colombia may have lost millions in carbon tax revenue while doing little to advance its climate goals, according to an NGO investigation into two REDD projects that raises questions about how forest carbon projects interact with government rules.