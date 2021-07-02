Colombia’s carbon tax scheme undermined by questionable REDD credits, probe finds
Published 18:33 on July 2, 2021 / Last updated at 18:33 on July 2, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Colombia may have lost millions in carbon tax revenue while doing little to advance its climate goals, according to an NGO investigation into two REDD projects that raises questions about how forest carbon projects interact with government rules.
Colombia may have lost millions in carbon tax revenue while doing little to advance its climate goals, according to an NGO investigation into two REDD projects that raises questions about how forest carbon projects interact with government rules.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.