CORRECTION – Brussels plans inclusion of int’l shipping in EU ETS from 2023, price containment for transport and buildings -draft
Published 10:53 on June 30, 2021 / Last updated at 14:04 on June 30, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping / No Comments
The European Commission is planning to bring international shipping into the EU ETS from 2023, with a transition period ramping up emissions coverage for the sector thereafter, according to a leaked draft, which also outlines measures to contain price spikes in a separate trading system for buildings and transport.
(Corrects and clarifies references to a new cost containment mechanism, which would apply under a separate market for buildings and transport, not the existing EU ETS)
