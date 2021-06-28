Draft EU carbon market reform proposal seeks to tighten industry’s free allocation -sources
Published 17:31 on June 28, 2021 / Last updated at 17:31 on June 28, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU's upcoming carbon market reform proposal will seek to place further conditions on free allowance allocation to energy-intensive industries, according to sources familiar with a draft document.
The EU’s upcoming carbon market reform proposal will seek to place further conditions on free allowance allocation to energy-intensive industries, according to sources familiar with a draft document.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.