EU’s heavy industry made €50 bln in windfall profits over 2008-19 -report
Published 19:29 on June 7, 2021 / Last updated at 19:54 on June 7, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU’s energy-intensive industries made a total €50 billion in additional profits from the bloc’s carbon market between 2008-19, a report released on Monday found, flagging a “market failure” in the EU ETS ahead of key market reforms due next month.
The EU’s energy-intensive industries made a total €50 billion in additional profits from the bloc’s carbon market between 2008-19, a report released on Monday found, flagging a “market failure” in the EU ETS ahead of key market reforms due next month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.