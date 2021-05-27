Stripe to pay up to $2,050/t in second round of CO2 removal purchases

Published 15:35 on May 27, 2021

Online payment processing company Stripe on Wednesday selected six more early-stage CO2 removal (CDR) projects as part of its climate programme, with some of these nascent technologies costing over $2,000 per tonne.