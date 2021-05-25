Virginia industry group pushes back on RGGI auction switch, labels programme an illegal tax
Published 22:56 on May 25, 2021 / Last updated at 22:56 on May 25, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
An industry group claimed Virginia’s revised RGGI regulation failed to adhere to enacting legislation in shifting to state-run auctions, while the finalised cap-and-trade rule should be stuck down as an illegal tax, according to a brief filed this week.
