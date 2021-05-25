Virginia industry group pushes back on RGGI auction switch, labels programme an illegal tax

An industry group claimed Virginia’s revised RGGI regulation failed to adhere to enacting legislation in shifting to state-run auctions, while the finalised cap-and-trade rule should be stuck down as an illegal tax, according to a brief filed this week.