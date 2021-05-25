EU leaders fail to agree over national GHG reduction targets from non-ETS sectors

Published 16:34 on May 25, 2021 / Last updated at 18:40 on May 25, 2021

The 27-nation EU’s heads of state and government on Tuesday failed to reach an agreement over the fate of national emissions reduction targets for sectors outside the bloc’s carbon market in a debate meant to provide guidance to the European Commission’s upcoming climate package.