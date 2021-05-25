EMEA > EU leaders fail to agree over national GHG reduction targets from non-ETS sectors

EU leaders fail to agree over national GHG reduction targets from non-ETS sectors

Published 16:34 on May 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:40 on May 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The 27-nation EU’s heads of state and government on Tuesday failed to reach an agreement over the fate of national emissions reduction targets for sectors outside the bloc’s carbon market in a debate meant to provide guidance to the European Commission’s upcoming climate package.

The 27-nation EU’s heads of state and government on Tuesday failed to reach an agreement over the fate of national emissions reduction targets for sectors outside the bloc’s carbon market in a debate meant to provide guidance to the European Commission’s upcoming climate package.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software