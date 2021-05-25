Euro Markets: EUA recovery falters after weak auction, as UKAs flirt with record highs

Published 14:16 on May 25, 2021 / Last updated at 14:16 on May 25, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU carbon prices gained as much as a euro early Tuesday but fell back towards €52 following one of the weakest auctions of the year, while UK Allowance prices tested their recently record highs.