EMEA > Euro Markets: EUA recovery falters after weak auction, as UKAs flirt with record highs

Euro Markets: EUA recovery falters after weak auction, as UKAs flirt with record highs

Published 14:16 on May 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:16 on May 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices gained as much as a euro early Tuesday but fell back towards €52 following one of the weakest auctions of the year, while UK Allowance prices tested their recently record highs.

EU carbon prices gained as much as a euro early Tuesday but fell back towards €52 following one of the weakest auctions of the year, while UK Allowance prices tested their recently record highs.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software