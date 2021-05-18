Americas > No more fossil fuel projects to ensure 1.5C warming limit – IEA

No more fossil fuel projects to ensure 1.5C warming limit – IEA

Published 11:35 on May 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:43 on May 18, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International  /  No Comments

There must be no more investment in new fossil fuel supply projects and no further sign-offs on unabated coal projects, the IEA said in a landmark report on how to achieve global net zero CO2 emissions in energy and industry without nature-based removals.

There must be no more investment in new fossil fuel supply projects and no further sign-offs on unabated coal projects, the IEA said in a landmark report on how to achieve global net zero CO2 emissions in energy and industry without nature-based removals.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software