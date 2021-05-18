No more fossil fuel projects to ensure 1.5C warming limit – IEA

Published 11:35 on May 18, 2021 / Last updated at 12:43 on May 18, 2021

There must be no more investment in new fossil fuel supply projects and no further sign-offs on unabated coal projects, the IEA said in a landmark report on how to achieve global net zero CO2 emissions in energy and industry without nature-based removals.