Americas > Higher EU carbon prices spur abatement efforts, competitiveness fears -survey

Higher EU carbon prices spur abatement efforts, competitiveness fears -survey

Published 20:37 on May 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:37 on May 10, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, International, REDD, UK ETS, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

The EU carbon market is an ever more important driver of emissions cuts, but soaring allowance prices are also increasing participants’ anxiety over competitiveness, according to a survey published Monday.

The EU carbon market is an ever more important driver of emissions cuts, but soaring allowance prices are also increasing participants’ anxiety over competitiveness, according to a survey published Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software