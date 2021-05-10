Higher EU carbon prices spur abatement efforts, competitiveness fears -survey
Published 20:37 on May 10, 2021 / Last updated at 20:37 on May 10, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's National ETS, EMEA, EU ETS, International, REDD, UK ETS, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The EU carbon market is an ever more important driver of emissions cuts, but soaring allowance prices are also increasing participants’ anxiety over competitiveness, according to a survey published Monday.
