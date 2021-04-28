Americas > US Senate restores Obama-era methane controls for oil and gas sector

US Senate restores Obama-era methane controls for oil and gas sector

Published 22:41 on April 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:41 on April 28, 2021  /  Americas, International, US  /  No Comments

A bipartisan group of Senators approved a resolution on Wednesday that would nullify Trump-era regulations on methane emissions for the oil and gas sector, effectively reimposing Obama-era rules that sought to cut output of the climate-warming pollutant.

