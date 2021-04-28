Policy and trust-building, not technological breakthroughs, key to scaling CCS -panel

Published 22:48 on April 28, 2021 / Last updated at 22:48 on April 28, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, RINs & LCFS, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) of various types is technologically ready to be deployed at scale but needs streamlined permitting, increased tax incentives, and broad public outreach to do so, a conference heard on Wednesday.