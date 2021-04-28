Policy and trust-building, not technological breakthroughs, key to scaling CCS -panel
Published 22:48 on April 28, 2021 / Last updated at 22:48 on April 28, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, RINs & LCFS, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) of various types is technologically ready to be deployed at scale but needs streamlined permitting, increased tax incentives, and broad public outreach to do so, a conference heard on Wednesday.
Carbon capture and storage (CCS) of various types is technologically ready for deployment at scale, but needs streamlined permitting, increased tax incentives, and broad public outreach to do so, a conference heard Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.