Companies should immediately plan for 2050 GHG removals to secure supply -panel

Published 23:06 on April 27, 2021

Companies with net zero pledges set decades into the future should begin planning and implementing emissions removal strategies now, both to ensure long-term credit supplies for themselves and to generate demand signals for market benefit, a conference heard on Tuesday.