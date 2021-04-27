Africa > Voluntary carbon market taskforce set to snub project co-benefits

Voluntary carbon market taskforce set to snub project co-benefits

Published 22:00 on April 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:03 on April 27, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Sustainable development has been dropped from a private-sector taskforce’s list of attributes designed to help standardise the voluntary carbon market, a group member said Tuesday in remarks that may heighten observer fears about the process skewing towards cheaper offsets.

