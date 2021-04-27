Increased financial sector participation to dramatically change voluntary carbon market -panel

Published 19:47 on April 27, 2021 / Last updated at 19:50 on April 27, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, REDD, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The structure of voluntary carbon markets (VCM) is expected to change dramatically as financial institutions become ever-larger participants in the space and corporate purchasing decisions shift from marketing departments to finance, a conference heard on Tuesday.