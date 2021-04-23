Verra will not require corresponding adjustments for voluntary offset transactions
Published 16:19 on April 23, 2021
Offset standard manager and developer Verra on Thursday said it will not require corresponding adjustments for Paris Agreement-era voluntary carbon market (VCM) transactions, arguing such a move could hinder climate finance to developing countries and create needlessly complex accounting systems.
