Verra will not require corresponding adjustments for voluntary offset transactions

Published 16:19 on April 23, 2021 / Last updated at 16:25 on April 23, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Offset standard manager and developer Verra on Thursday said it will not require corresponding adjustments for Paris Agreement-era voluntary carbon market (VCM) transactions, arguing such a move could hinder climate finance to developing countries and create needlessly complex accounting systems.