EU decision-makers conclude Climate Law setting ‘net’ 55% GHG target for 2030
Published 05:45 on April 21, 2021 / Last updated at 12:40 on April 21, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU decision-makers sealed early on Wednesday an agreement on the European Climate Law to set the bloc’s 2050 net zero objective into legislation, while maintaining the 2030 ‘net’ emissions reduction target of at least 55% below 1990 levels.
