ANALYSIS: Peruvian dispute over REDD reference levels presages global offset supply uncertainty

Published 01:35 on April 21, 2021 / Last updated at 01:35 on April 21, 2021

Three indigenous organisations and nine REDD offset project developers have challenged Peru’s new forest emissions reference level (FREL), which they say reflects the preferences of donor nations and not realities on the ground in low-deforestation countries.