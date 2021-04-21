ANALYSIS: Peruvian dispute over REDD reference levels presages global offset supply uncertainty
Three indigenous organisations and nine REDD offset project developers have challenged Peru’s new forest emissions reference level (FREL), which they say reflects the preferences of donor nations and not realities on the ground in low-deforestation countries.
