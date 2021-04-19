Americas > INTERVIEW: Carpetmaker Interface, a carbon-neutral pioneer, looks back on two decades of market evolution

INTERVIEW: Carpetmaker Interface, a carbon-neutral pioneer, looks back on two decades of market evolution

Published 18:49 on April 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:57 on April 19, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

After seeking to offset its emissions in the days before GHG protocols and carbon standards, US-based flooring manufacturer Interface is now receiving international acclaim for its work that has helped expand the voluntary emissions reductions (VER) market over the past 20 years.

After seeking to offset its emissions in the days before GHG protocols and carbon standards, US-based flooring manufacturer Interface is now receiving international acclaim for its work that has helped expand the voluntary emissions reductions (VER) market over the past 20 years.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software