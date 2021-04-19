INTERVIEW: Carpetmaker Interface, a carbon-neutral pioneer, looks back on two decades of market evolution

After seeking to offset its emissions in the days before GHG protocols and carbon standards, US-based flooring manufacturer Interface is now receiving international acclaim for its work that has helped expand the voluntary emissions reductions (VER) market over the past 20 years.