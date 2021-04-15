Enhanced US Paris target of 50% emissions cut feasible but ambitious -researchers
Published 23:10 on April 15, 2021 / Last updated at 23:10 on April 15, 2021 / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Switzerland, US / No Comments
A near doubling in the US’s Paris Agreement emissions reduction target is within reach, but still requires contributions from all economic sectors, researchers said Thursday.
