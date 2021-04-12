NY State Pension Fund will dump seven companies over oil sands exposure

Published 22:40 on April 12, 2021 / Last updated at 22:40 on April 12, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, International, US / No Comments

The New York State Pension Fund will immediately divest of equity and debt associated with seven companies in its portfolio and cease new investments in companies with oil sands exposure after announcing a net zero target last year, the fund said Monday.