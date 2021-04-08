Asia Pacific > Japan’s Toho Gas joins ‘carbon neutral’ LNG rush

Japan’s Toho Gas joins ‘carbon neutral’ LNG rush

Published 10:37 on April 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:37 on April 8, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Japan’s Toho Gas on Thursday became the latest Asian energy firm to bundle an LNG shipment with carbon credits, saying it will continue to do so in the future.

