Japanese firms form carbon neutral LNG buyers alliance
Published 03:35 on March 9, 2021 / Last updated at 03:48 on March 9, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary Market / No Comments
A group of 15 Japanese companies led by Tokyo Gas on Tuesday announced they had established the Carbon Neutral LNG Buyers Alliance to promote and improve processes for offsetting carbon emissions from liquefied natural gas.
A group of 15 Japanese companies led by Tokyo Gas on Tuesday announced they had established the Carbon Neutral LNG Buyers Alliance to promote and improve processes for offsetting carbon emissions from liquefied natural gas.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.