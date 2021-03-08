VCM Report: GEO futures climb during first week of trading

Published 21:30 on March 8, 2021 / Last updated at 21:30 on March 8, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary emission reduction (VER) prices spiked this week as CME Group launched its CBL Global Emissions Offset (GEO) futures contract, while African project developers also noted that voluntary carbon market (VCM) prices and volumes have increased on the continent in recent months.