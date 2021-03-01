Asia Pacific > Nepal becomes 12th country to ink World Bank REDD agreement

Nepal becomes 12th country to ink World Bank REDD agreement

Published 17:27 on March 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:19 on March 1, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Nepal has signed a deal with the World Bank-led Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) to lower emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, the country announced Friday.

