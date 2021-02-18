Gold Standard to mandate corresponding adjustments by 2025 in Paris-era offset trade plans

Voluntary carbon market certifier Gold Standard has proposed a phased timeline that would mean all its offsets will require corresponding adjustments by 2025, as well as setting tighter requirements for transitioning projects.