Gold Standard to mandate corresponding adjustments by 2025 in Paris-era offset trade plans
Published 07:08 on February 18, 2021 / Last updated at 07:08 on February 18, 2021 / International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Voluntary carbon market certifier Gold Standard has proposed a phased timeline that would mean all its offsets will require corresponding adjustments by 2025, as well as setting tighter requirements for transitioning projects.
Voluntary carbon market certifier Gold Standard has proposed a phased timeline that would mean all its offsets will require corresponding adjustments by 2025, as well as setting tighter requirements for transitioning projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.