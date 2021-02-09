Madagascar notches World Bank REDD deal
Published 21:15 on February 9, 2021 / Last updated at 21:15 on February 9, 2021 / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Madagascar signed an agreement last week with the World Bank-led Forest Carbon Partnership Facility (FCPF) to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, becoming the eleventh country to ink a REDD deal with the fund.
